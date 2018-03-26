Police: Stray target-practice bullet kills Michigan woman

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 73-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet that apparently came into her home from a neighbor’s target practice in rural Michigan.

Michigan State Police say Shirley Pfeil’s husband reported that she collapsed Sunday shortly after he heard a “loud crack.” He says she was shot while in a kitchen area of their home in Riley Township, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.

Police say a 21-year-old man had been shooting at a berm on his nearby property. Police say he’s cooperating with investigators.

The St. Clair County prosecutor’s office is expected to review the case once police complete their investigation. Lt. Dave Kaiser says target practice isn’t illegal or uncommon in the area, but people must make sure they’re shooting in a safe direction.