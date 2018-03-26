Smart Shopper: Great deals on Easter meal goodies

Are you hosting Easter dinner or just need a fun dish to pass? Here are some great things featured in stores around West Michigan this week. Don’t forget to use my favorite app, Flipp, to compare prices and ads near you.
Spiral Sliced Ham: A staple on many tables
- Meijer: Cook’s Spiral Sliced Half Ham= 97 cents per pound
- Forest Hills Foods: Bone-in spiral sliced half ham=97 cents per pound (limit 2 with additional $25 purchase
- Aldi: Appleton Farms Spiral Sliced Half Ham= 95 cents per pound
- Family Fare : 97 cents per pound with additional $25 purchase
- Save A Lot : shank portion ham= 79 cents per pound; butt portion ham= 99 cents per pound
Pork Chops:
Family Fare : fresh, all natural, center cut boneless New York chops= buy one package get one free with yes rewards card
Lamb :
- Meijer : boneless lamb leg= $5.99 per pound (orig. $8.99)
- D & W : semi-boneless whole leg of lamb= $4.99 per pound with yes card
Chicken Breast:
- Fresh Thyme : all natural boneless skinless breast or thighs= $1.69 per pound
- Save a Lot : fresh boneless skinless chicken family packs = $1.99 per pound
Sweet Potatoes:
- Ken’s Fruit Market: 49 cents per pound
- Save a Lot : 39 cents per pound
- Aldi : 99 cents for a 3 pound bag
Eat Your Greens:
- Ken’s Fruit Market: fresh broccoli crowns 79 cents per pound (same price for a large bunch of celery)
- D&W : fresh asparagus (also comes in white or purple) $1.88 per pound
- Aldi : asparagus= $1.49 per one pound package; fresh green beans= 99 cents per 16 ounce package
- Meijer : fresh green beans= 99 cents per pound
Don’t Forget the Fresh Pineapple:
- D&W : pineapple= $1.88 each
- Save a Lot : 99 cents each
- Aldi : $1.29 each
Happy shopping everyone and hac