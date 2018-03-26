Smart Shopper: Great deals on Easter meal goodies

Are you hosting Easter dinner or just need a fun dish to pass? Here are some great things featured in stores around West Michigan this week. Don’t forget to use my favorite app, Flipp, to compare prices and ads near you.

Spiral Sliced Ham: A staple on many tables

Meijer: Cook’s Spiral Sliced Half Ham= 97 cents per pound

Forest Hills Foods: Bone-in spiral sliced half ham=97 cents per pound (limit 2 with additional $25 purchase

Aldi: Appleton Farms Spiral Sliced Half Ham= 95 cents per pound

Family Fare : 97 cents per pound with additional $25 purchase

Save A Lot : shank portion ham= 79 cents per pound; butt portion ham= 99 cents per pound

Pork Chops:



Family Fare : fresh, all natural, center cut boneless New York chops= buy one package get one free with yes rewards card

Lamb :

Meijer : boneless lamb leg= $5.99 per pound (orig. $8.99)

D & W : semi-boneless whole leg of lamb= $4.99 per pound with yes card

Chicken Breast:

Fresh Thyme : all natural boneless skinless breast or thighs= $1.69 per pound

Save a Lot : fresh boneless skinless chicken family packs = $1.99 per pound

Sweet Potatoes:

Ken’s Fruit Market: 49 cents per pound

Save a Lot : 39 cents per pound

Aldi : 99 cents for a 3 pound bag

Eat Your Greens:

Ken’s Fruit Market: fresh broccoli crowns 79 cents per pound (same price for a large bunch of celery)

D&W : fresh asparagus (also comes in white or purple) $1.88 per pound

Aldi : asparagus= $1.49 per one pound package; fresh green beans= 99 cents per 16 ounce package

Meijer : fresh green beans= 99 cents per pound

Don’t Forget the Fresh Pineapple:

Happy shopping everyone and hac