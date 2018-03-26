Spring Break fun at Forever Curious Children’s Museum

Posted 11:18 AM, March 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:17AM, March 26, 2018

The Forever Curious Children's Museum is a place that encourages thinking outside the box and having fun, which means it's the perfect place to take the kids for Spring Break!

Executive Director, Wendi talks more about the exhibits currently on display at the museum, and the activities the kids can take part in during Spring Break.

Spring Break Week
April 2- Messy Monday
April 3- Art Tuesday
April 4- Wild Wednesday
April 5- Theater Thursday
April 6- Family Fun Friday
April 7- Science Saturday

During the week of Spring Break, the museum will be offering special passes for $25, allowing a family of four unlimited visits to the museum during these dates.

The Forever Curious Children's Museum is located at 202 East Main Street in Fennville.

For more information on these exhibits, activities, and more, visit forevercuriousmuseum.org or call (269)-561-8494.

