Spring Break fun at Forever Curious Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Forever Curious Children's Museum is a place that encourages thinking outside the box and having fun, which means it's the perfect place to take the kids for Spring Break!

Executive Director, Wendi talks more about the exhibits currently on display at the museum, and the activities the kids can take part in during Spring Break.

Spring Break Week

April 2- Messy Monday

April 3- Art Tuesday

April 4- Wild Wednesday

April 5- Theater Thursday

April 6- Family Fun Friday

April 7- Science Saturday

During the week of Spring Break, the museum will be offering special passes for $25, allowing a family of four unlimited visits to the museum during these dates.

The Forever Curious Children's Museum is located at 202 East Main Street in Fennville.

For more information on these exhibits, activities, and more, visit forevercuriousmuseum.org or call (269)-561-8494.