West Michigan Mom-to-Mom sale opens April 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It seems just when you bought new shoes or clothing for your kid they have already out grown them. To help keep the cost of clothing, toys and other items for children affordable there is the West Michigan Mom-to-Mom Sale.

The annual event will take place on April 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

Community members are invited to come out and shop gently used items such as baby and children clothing, toys, bedding, bikes, car seats, strollers, swings, highchairs and more.

If you are looking to make some extra money and have some of these items, anyone is able to sign up as a vendor.

Admission to this event is free, however, donations and proceeds made will go towards the Salvation Army.