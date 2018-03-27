Davenport baseball sets sights high in 1st season in the GLIAC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA, Mich -- Davenport is in its 1st season as a member of the NCAA division 2 and the baseball team is hoping to get the schools first GLIAC conference title.

"I don't think we any aspirations of being in the middle of the pack" 7th year head coach Kevin Tidey said. "We want to contend for a title that's for sure."

The Panthers opened GLIAC play with by taking 3 of 4 from preseason favorite Wayne State last weekend.

"Anyhting that motivates us, people don't think we should really be here" senor outfielder and reigning GLIAC player of the week Austin Petravicius said. "Getting a 3-1 lead in the series of the team that is supposed to win the whole thing is huge for us."

DU is led by a talented senior class that has 20 members.

"I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that there is such a huge jump in talent" senior shortstop Anthony DiPonio said. "I feel as though the top of the NAIA is very good and I feel as though some of the top NAIA teams that come over to division 2 like we are can compete and I think that is one of our goals is not only to compete but play for something, play for a championship."

Davenport (3-1, 12-9) beat Hillsdale 23-12 Tuesday night. The Panthers will beat at Saginaw Valley State this weekend and host Grand Valley State next weekend.