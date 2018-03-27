Drive coach Ryan Krueger remembers Zeke Upshaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Drive went through a full practice Tuesday just a day after teammate Zeke Upshaw passed away.

"We talked multiple times this season about how special this season has been and how well our team has come together and been playing for each other" head coach Ryan Krueger said. "There is no guy more important to that process than Zeke Upshaw."

The team has qualified for the playoffs for the 1st time in franchise history and will play the Raptors 905 on Friday night.

"I don't know if it meant more to make the playoffs to anybody than it did to Zeke" Krueger added. "That was really special to him probably more so than anybody."

The playoff game was originally scheduled for Wednesday but pushed back 2 days because of Upshaw's death.