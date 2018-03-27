Drive coach Ryan Krueger remembers Zeke Upshaw

Posted 10:13 PM, March 27, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Drive went through a full practice Tuesday just a day after teammate Zeke Upshaw passed away.

"We talked multiple times this season about how special this season has been and how well our team has come together and been playing for each other" head coach Ryan Krueger said. "There is no guy more important to that process than Zeke Upshaw."

The team has qualified for the playoffs for the 1st time in franchise history and will play the Raptors 905 on Friday night.

"I don't know if it meant more to make the playoffs to anybody than it did to Zeke" Krueger added. "That was really special to him probably more so than anybody."

The playoff game was originally scheduled for Wednesday but pushed back 2 days because of Upshaw's death.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s