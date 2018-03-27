Exciting spring fun with Zig Zag Ultimate Frisbee

Posted 10:54 AM, March 27, 2018

Just in time for spring break, there’s a fun new way to get outside and get active with your family! Zig Zag Ultimate Frisbee has leagues and learn to play clinics for all West Michigan middle school and high school students. It’s a high energy running game with frisbee throws and strategy like football and soccer. A simple game that’s safe and exciting for the whole family to play.

Spring leagues start in Grand Rapids at the beginning of April, but clinics and seasonal leagues will continue year round. For more information head to their website or Facebook page.

 

