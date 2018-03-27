Free golf for solving mystery vandalism at Ottawa Co. course

WEST OLIVE, Mich. – An Ottawa County golf course is offering free golf to the person who helps solve a vandalism mystery.

Pigeon Creek Golf Course on 120th Avenue in West Olive, Michigan posted on their Facebook page Monday, photos of nine-inch-wide tire treads across the 6th green of the course. They believe the damage took place on either Saturday or Sunday night.

The course is offering a reward of a year of free golf for any information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible.