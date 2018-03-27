Free golf for solving mystery vandalism at Ottawa Co. course

Posted 3:06 PM, March 27, 2018, by

WEST OLIVE, Mich. – An Ottawa County golf course is offering free golf to the person who helps solve a vandalism mystery.

Pigeon Creek Golf Course on 120th Avenue in West Olive, Michigan posted on their Facebook page Monday, photos of nine-inch-wide tire treads across the 6th green of the course. They believe the damage took place on either Saturday or Sunday night.

The course is offering a reward of a year of free golf for any information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s