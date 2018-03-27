Mediator will try to help settle Nassar lawsuits

Posted 8:11 PM, March 27, 2018, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lawyers for Michigan State University and more than 200 girls and women say they’re restarting talks that could lead to a settlement in civil lawsuits related to sexual abuse by former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

In a court filing Tuesday, the parties say they’re scheduling mediation with Layn Phillips, a former federal judge in Oklahoma.

Michigan State, campus officials, USA Gymnastics and a Lansing-area gymnastics club are being sued. Nassar’s victims say complaints about the doctor were ignored for years.

The court filing was made on the same day that Nassar’s former boss, ex-medical school Dean William Strampel, was charged with crimes. He’s accused of failing to properly supervise Nassar and committing his own sexual misconduct.

