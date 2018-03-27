Meeting tonight in support of gun rights; sign up for AR-making class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL, Mich. - VFW Post 4073 is hosting a public meeting, giving people the chance to learn more about their gun rights and an opportunity to sign up for an event where they can build their own rifle.

The informational meeting is open to the public and is being led by Chris Walden of Walden Arms.

Organizers say their hope for the meeting is break down the stigma of AR rifles, which have been the target of gun reform advocates after the guns have been used in a number of mass shootings, including the one in February at a high school in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed.

Walden says those events make it even more important for people to support the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms.

The Calhoun County Sheriff and Marshall Police are setting up a safe zone for protesters, if any come to the event.