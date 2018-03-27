Michigan State dean accused of storing nude photos

Posted 9:33 AM, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 10:06AM, March 27, 2018

William Strampel, former dean of Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan State University official who oversaw a clinic where former sports doctor Larry Nassar worked is facing criminal charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a student and storing nude photos of female students on his work computer.

William Strampel, who was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until late last year, was charged Tuesday with a felony, a high court misdemeanor and two misdemeanors. He is due to be arraigned in the afternoon.

The complaint charges Strampel with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, neglect of duty and misconduct of a public official.

The 70-year-old Strampel told police last year he never followed up after ordering Nassar in 2014 to have a third person present when providing treatment to “anything close to a sensitive area.”

Nassar will spend his life in prison for molesting patients under the guise of treatment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment