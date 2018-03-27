Picturesque Benzie County is calling your name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Less than three hours north of Grand Rapids is breathtaking Benzie County. The president of their visitor's bureau, Mary Carroll, stopped by the Morning Mix to share mare about the amazing adventures and scenery that await.

There are so many spring and summertime activities and events that are just calling your name! From hiking and kayaking to golf and even a "Mind, Body and Spirit' getaway. Crystal Mountain is a popular place that has recently expanded. Make sure to click here to learn more about their festivities and lodging.