Power outage hits Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 7,600 Consumers Energy customers are without power Tuesday morning.

The outage affects most of downtown Kalamazoo and areas of the city and Kalamazoo Township to the northwest of downtown.

Consumers Energy says the failure may be weather related, as personnel have found what the company called a “broken cross-arm” that might have been caused by weather.

The outage was first noticed just before 2 a.m.

Some school across the area are affected by this outage, West Michigan University’s main campus issued a 2-hour delay for classes and offices and are hoping classes will resume later Tuesday morning.

The Consumers Power outage map says power might be restored by 8 a.m.