Spring hair tips and tricks with Megan Hislop

Spring brings on new challenges when it comes to managing your hair. We got some great advice from one of the best in the business, hairkologist Megan Hislop. If you start with a good foundation, you can stretch your hairstyle out for a few days. If you don't have the ability to do that, they can take great care of you at Bang Blow Dry Bar & Salon, 2180 Wealthy St. SE.

She said by using the right product, you can have great hair on day 3 or 4 of not washing it. One key thing to remember, is messy hair that looks like the "I care, but don't care look" is what's in. Great news to hear when the rain is going to be our new friend, right? You will love knowing that braids are really in this season, too.

Model 1: Basically, "How can I get out of the house in 5 minutes?" type of style is what Megan wanted to demonstrate. With her first model, Megan showed a wonderful up-do. After doing some back combing, she put her hair in four small braids along the model's neck. Megan then distressed them to look like she had more hair! What a great trick! She then pulled them up and pinned in place.

Model 2: Megan just did something really simple with soft curls and swept her bangs to the side, braiding them and then pinning them underneath her back combed crown. The key to making bobby pins hold is crisscrossing them.

Model 3: One of Megan's personal favorite fast hairdos is double braids pinned over the top of her head.

