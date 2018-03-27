Woman arrested for making lewd comments to Easter Bunny

Posted 11:08 AM, March 27, 2018, by

MANSFIELD, Ohio - A 54-year-old Ohio woman was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny at a carousel park, WJW reports.

According to Mansfield police, LaDonna Hughett appeared to be drunk when she made the comments to the Easter Bunny while having her picture taken with it at the Richland Carrousel Park. She then began riding the carousel.

Police say that Hughett had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath and unsteadiness.

She was arrested for drunkenness and taken to the Richland County jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s