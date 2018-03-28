× Celebration of Life on Friday for popular BC man gunned down

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Visitation and a Celebration of Life ceremony will take place Friday in memory of Joe Bowser – one week after the popular 22-year-old Battle Creek man was fatally shot.

Police say the body of “Little Joe” was found behind the River Apartments on Saturday, and that he died of a single gunshot wound to the head on Friday night, March 23. He was a multi-sport athlete and a former Homecoming King at Battle Creek Central High School, where he graduated in 2014.

According to an obituary, visitation will be held Friday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the W.K. Kellogg Auditorium, with the Celebration of Life to begin at 11:30 a.m. Bishop Dr. Tino Smith will preside. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek. The obituary says memorial donations can be made through a Battle Creek Community Foundation webpage.

Joseph Edward Bower II was “well-rounded, respectful, and a kind-hearted young man with a promising future. A dedicated athlete who loved soccer, football, basketball and track…”.

Meanwhile, police are reviewing tips and seeking more information about who killed him – and why.

Anyone with information on Bowser’s death is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.