Country star Chris Young coming to Soaring Eagle Resorts

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort just announced a new concert this week, American Country Star Chris Young will take the stage with Kane Brown on June 17.

In 2006, Young was declared the winner of "Nashville Star," a singing competition which aired on the USA Netwrk. After winning he signed with RCA Records Nashville and as they say, the rest was history. Since then he's released five albums and gained one of the crowning achievements in country music, becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Kane Brown first came to the attention of the public through social media. He signed with RCA Nashville in 2016 and released his first full-length album later that year. Last October, Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five main country charts. Tickets for this concert go on sale on Saturday at etix.com.

Godsmack and Shinedown, with special guest Like A Storm, will be taking over the stage on July 25.

For the past 20 years, Godsmack has played with a combination of tightly wound riffs, rhythmic fury, and pushed-to-the-edge vocals, giving them that heavy rock sound. In that time they've sold over 20 million albums, with their seventh and latest album "When Legends Rise" coming out in April.

Shinedown is a multi-platinum rock band that has been rocking out since 2002. Their latest single, "Devil," has gotten over one million YouTube views, and si part of their newest and sixth album, "Attention Attention." With a symphony of though-provoking lyrics, explosive guitars, unpredictable rhythms and cinematic flourishes, this music is the band's biggest and boldest chapter yet.

Last but not least, special guest Like A Storm has most recently become the most successful New Zealand rock band in U.S. radio history. Their debut album, "The End of the Beginning," introduced the world to their brilliant vocals, gritty guitars, and their infamous didgeridoo, setting the band apart from their peers and leading to their first U.S. tour.

Spring Into Space is starting on Friday and go through April 9. There will be dance parties, a "StarWars" movie marathon, face painting, balloon art, crafts and so much more.

Two big country stars are making their way to the Soaring Eagle stage in April: Charlie Pride and Billy Currington!

First up is Charlie Pride, who's coming to West Michigan on April 13. His career took off in 1967 with his hit single "Just Between You and Me," breaking in the Top 10 Country chart and earning Charlie his first Grammy nomination. Shortly after he became country music's first African American superstar. Other great hits from his music career include "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'", "All I Have to Offer You is Me", and "Is Anybody Goin' To San Antone."

Billy Currington, featuring Lo Cash, are coming to Soaring Eagle on April 20. Billy made his debut 10 years ago with the top ten hit, "Walk a Little Straighter." Since then he's earned several CMT and ACM nominations, including one for Top New Male Vocalist. He's also had several number one hits like "People Are Crazy", "Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer", and "Must Be Doin' Something Right."

The Cinco De Mayo Celebration is back on Saturday, May 5. La Mafia and AJ Castillo will be there performing for all to enjoy.

AJ is a Latin artist known for his unique accordion sound and style. His 2014 CD debuted on the Billboard at number 15 on the Latin Pop Albums Chart. He's a native to Texas and was introduced to the accordion by his grandfather. Plus after three decades, 28 albums and over 12 million copies sold, La Mafia is back with a new single.

John Fogerty, Willie Nelson, and ZZ Top are taking over the stage on Tuesday, June 26 for the Blues and Bayous Tour.

Fogerty is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and rock icon. As lead singer and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's prolific songwriting helped pen some of the most memorable songs in Rock and Roll, including "Proud Mary", "Bad Moon Rising", and "Fortunate Son."

Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. With a six decade career and more than 200 albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy, Red Headed Stranger" and "Stardust." He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.

ZZ Top, also known as "that little ol' band from Texas," lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas Trip was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Clint Black will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on May 11, performing songs from his new full-length album 'On Purpose'. To date, Black has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up 57 charted singles such as 'A Better Man' and "Like the Rain'. Also joining him on stage will be Lorrie Morgan and John Berry.

Classic Motown is coming to Mt. Pleasant. On May 18, The Temptations and Four Topswill be there. The Temptations released a series of successful singles and albums with Motown Records during the 1960`s and 70`s. Some of their top hits include 'My Girl' and 'I Wish It Would Rain'. Four Tops are a vocal quartet who helped define Detroit`s Motown sound. Some of their songs include 'I Can't Help Myself' 'Baby I Need Your Loving'.

Also, tickets are now available to Disturbed featuring Three Days Grace. They'll be performing on July 12. Disturbed is an American heavy metal band and throughout their career they've received a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Hard Rock Performance for their hit, "Inside the Fire." They created nine number number one singles at Active Rock Radio, and have sold over 12 million records globally.

Three Days Grace has sold more than six million records in the U.S. and holds the record for most number one songs at Active Rock Radio with hits like "Break", "The Good Life", and "World So Cold."

All of these tickets are available at etix.com.