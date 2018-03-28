GRFD: Woman escapes, 15 cats perish in southeast GR house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids battalion chief tells FOX 17 that 15 dead cats were found inside a southeast-side house Wednesday night, after a fire was put out.

The fire broke out around 9:42 p.m. at 1949 Horton Avenue SE, which is just south of Burton Street and east of Division Avenue.

The battalion chief says a woman who was inside the home when the fire started got out safely.

There was no early word on how the fire started, but crews extended a ladder up to the attic of the two-story house, and a number of fire crews were still on the scene mopping up late into the night.

FOX 17’s Eric Brefka contributed to this story.