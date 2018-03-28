Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Branch County; two others sought

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police say that they are looking for two suspects in a home invasion in Branch County overnight, in which a third suspect was shot by a homeowner.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Berlew Road, according to police.

Police say that three suspect tried to break in the front door of a home and also broke several windows. The homeowners fired multiple shots from inside the home and the suspects fled in a dark green, full-size four-door sedan, that may have been a Mercury Marquis or a Ford Crown Victoria-style vehicle. The vehicle may have also had a loud exhaust system.

One of the suspects was dropped off at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The other two suspects did not stay at the hospital and left.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police in Coldwater at 269-558-0500.