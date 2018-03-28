Michigan State’s Bridges headed to NBA draft

Posted 6:52 PM, March 28, 2018, by

Getty Images - file photo

(AP) — Michigan State star Miles Bridges is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility and entering the NBA draft.

The school announced Bridges’ departure Wednesday. It came as no surprise after a fine season in which he was named a second-team All-American by The Associated Press.

“God couldn’t have placed me in a better place for these last two years,” Bridges said in a statement. He also thanked coach Tom Izzo and his staff “for giving a skinny kid from Flint a chance to play at such a legendary program.”

Bridges said he would sign with agent Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

Bridges weighed the idea of going pro last year as well, but decided to stay in school, turning this season’s team into a national title contender. Michigan State won the Big Ten but lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Miles wanted to come back to school this year because he loved Michigan State, he loved his teammates and friends and he loved being part of this community,” Izzo said. “I think I speak for all of Spartan Nation in thanking him for how he represented us and for all of the great things he helped us achieve. He’s given us everything we could ask for and so much more. Miles is a mature young man who has excelled on the court and has been an exemplary student. I think he’s ready to handle being a pro basketball player both on and off the court.”

There has been no announcement yet on the future of Spartans freshman Jaren Jackson, who could go even higher than Bridges in the draft if he decides to leave school.

___

https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s