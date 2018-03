(FOX 17) – For the 23rd straight drawing, no one matched all six Mega Millions numbers Tuesday night.

The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing, which will be Friday, March 30, will be an estimated $502 million. The last jackpot winner was won on January 5.

Two tickets matched all five of the white balls and are worth $1 million each. They were sold in Illinois and New Jersey.

The winning numbers Tuesday night were white balls 7, 25, 43, 56, and 59, with the gold Mega Ball 13.