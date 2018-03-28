Planned Parenthood branch calls for ‘Disney princess who’s had an abortion’, then deletes tweet

A Planned Parenthood branch in Pennsylvania is responding after tweeting that Disney should add an animated princess “who’s had an abortion” or is “pro-choice.”

Planned Parenthood Keystone, a branch based in the Lehigh Valley, tweeted Tuesday: “We need a disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a disney princess who’s pro-choice. We need a disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant. We need a disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a disney princess who’s trans.”

The tweet played off a popular meme where people suggest ways to make Disney princesses more inclusive.

The Planned Parenthood Keystone tweet has since been deleted, but it prompted plenty of responses from Twitter users.

Planned Parenthood Keystone responded to a request for comment from WNEP with an email saying:

“Planned Parenthood believes that pop culture – television shows, music, movies – has a critical role to play in educating the public and sparking meaningful conversations around sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion. We also know that emotionally authentic portrayals of these experiences are still extremely rare — and that’s part of a much bigger lack of honest depictions of certain people’s lives and communities.

“Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told. Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

– Melissa Reed, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Keystone

