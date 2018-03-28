Police say teen who shot at Midland, Mich. officer killed himself

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say 16-year-old vehicle break-in suspect fatally shot himself while being pursued by a police officer in mid-Michigan two weeks ago.

Police initially said Jaden Marsh died after being wounded by an officer March 12 in Midland. Michigan State Police said Wednesday that Marsh fired at least two rounds from a stolen handgun he was carrying, including a self-inflicted head wound.

Police said Midland officers responded to a report that two people were breaking into a vehicle and the suspects split up when officers arrived. Police say Marsh shot at an officer, who wasn’t wounded and returned fire.

Todd Marsh has said his son had untreated mental health issues and had previously attempted suicide.

