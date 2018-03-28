Pro-Schuette super PAC hits Calley on business tax in 1st ad

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A super PAC supporting Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette for governor is launching its first TV ad, one that criticizes rival Brian Calley for his role in crafting a business tax that was later scrapped.

Better Jobs Stronger Families’ ad began airing Wednesday. The political action committee can raise unlimited amounts of money to independently support Schuette.

The 30-second ad ties Calley — the Republican lieutenant governor — to Democratic former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

Calley served on a legislative committee that developed the 2007 business tax legislation, and he was the lone Republican present when Granholm signed it. When Gov. Rick Snyder and Calley took office in 2011, they helped overhaul and slash the tax.

Calley has said his work on the older tax helped small businesses avoid paying higher taxes.