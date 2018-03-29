3 dead in single-vehicle crash in suburban Detroit; may have been from Muskegon

Posted 2:12 PM, March 29, 2018, by

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — Police say three people have died following a single-vehicle crash in suburban Detroit.

The crash was reported early Thursday in Wayne County’s Redford Township. Police at the scene say the car was apparently speeding when it crashed into several poles and rolled. FOX 2 in Detroit reports that two of the three people who died were ejected from the car.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The crash is under investigation and police say they’re seeking witnesses who may have seen the car before it crashed.

Redford Township Police say that two of the women may be from the Muskegon area.  Names have not yet been released.

