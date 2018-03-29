Coloring Easter Eggs with whipped cream

Posted 11:34 AM, March 29, 2018, by

The FOX 17 Morning Team tried their hand at coloring Easter Eggs with whipped cream or shaving cream, because it looked like you could do this on Pinterest.  It didn’t quite turn out that way.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s