Crystal meth, marijuana, found in residence of Kalamazoo parolee

Posted 10:49 PM, March 29, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team investigators and Michigan Department of Corrections parole agents conducted after-hours compliance checks on Kalamazoo County parolees Thursday night.

While conducting these checks, officials say one subject on parole answered the door in the 700 block of Charlotte Avenue while holding more than an ounce of crystal methamphetamine. Officials suspect he was about to conduct a drug transaction.

During a search of the suspect’s residence, investigators found over a pound of marijuana and evidence of drug sales.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested and will be facing charges of several parole violations and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines and marijuana.

