Cubs’ Happ hits home run on 1st pitch of 2018 MLB season

Posted 2:56 PM, March 29, 2018, by

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 29: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a lead off home run off the first pitch in first inning during Opening Day against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on March 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — The baseball season began with a bang.

Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs hit a home run on the very first pitch of the year, connecting Thursday against Miami’s Jose Urena at Marlins Park.

Happ tagged a 95 mph fastball and sent it far over the right field fence.

The drive kept up a familiar pattern in the majors: big leaguers hit a record 6,105 home runs last season.

Dwight Evans of the Boston Red Sox homered on the first pitch of the 1986 season, connecting off future Hall of Famer Jack Morris at Tiger Stadium.

Happ’s homer was part of a three-run first inning for the Cubs. New Marlins CEO Derek Jeter watched his team instantly fall behind from his seat two rows back of the Miami dugout.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s