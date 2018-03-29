× Experience West Michigan in a camper without having to own one

GRANT, Mich. — When you think of using Airbnb, renting a home or cabin may come to mind. But how about a travel trailer?

A West Michigan woman is offering a unique experience for people looking to getaway.

Stephanie Abbott of Twin Lake started a business, Campshare, three years ago renting out her camper within a 50 mile radius of her home, after not getting enough use out of it.

“A lot of people really love it,” said Abbott. “It’s a different way if you’re coming to West Michigan to experience it.”

She started renting it out on Airbnb, as well as her own website, and it’s been a hit. Abbott and her team take care of delivering and setting up the camper for customers.

“I had it pretty much booked every day last summer,” said Abbott. “It wouldn’t make much sense not to get another one, so we got another one.”

One camper fits six people, the other fits three people, and it’s stress free for all.

“They [customers] book the spot within 50 mile radius of our zip code, which is 49457,” said Abbott. “Then, we bring it to them, set everything up. We really try to make it easy as possible, so they just show up and have a good time.”

Customers don’t have to worry about bringing much into the camper.

“They [campers] are fully stocked so you don’t have to bring spices, chairs, the only thing we ask you bring is food and your own linens,” said Abbott.

Abbott said whether you’re a beginner at camping or a regular that would prefer to use one her campers instead of moving your own, she’s here to help.

“A lot of people give me a lot of feedback on how easy it was,” said Abbott. “That I communicated well with them and that it was just an easy breezy process.”

For more information, you can can contact Stephanie Abbott on her Campshare website or Airbnb page.