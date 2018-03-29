Free Spring Break Hands-On Happenings at Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kalamazoo has plenty to do for Spring Break this year, and one fun and free option for the family is a trip to the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

The museum will be offering daily programs from April 2-6 themed around Classic Fairy Tales with a Twist, filled with arts and crafts from 1-4 p.m. The following crafts will be available throughout Spring Break:

April 2: Do Pigs Fly?

Assemble a pinwheel, a 3D wolf mask, and a dojo.

Decorate a potholder, a bacon bookmark, three little pigs stick puppets, a ninja headband and mask, and a ninja bookmark and place mat.

April 3: Kindhearted Wolves?

Decorate a journal, drawstring bag, apron, sugar cup, and wanted poster.

Put together a wolf bookmark, sheep puppets, an origami bird, and a tissue holder.

April 4: Unlikely Friends?

Create a knight and dragon mask.

Decorate a shield, a sword, puppets, and bookmarks.

Sculpt a bear from clay.

April 5: Happily Ever After?

Assemble a collage castle, cork board, paper bag costume, dragon airplane, and prince mask.

Decorate a picture frame, witch’s hat, frog prince mask, crown, and bandanna.

April 6: Animals Play Ball?

Make a team bookmark, Franklin puppet, soccer ball, and team shirt.

Scratch a dinosaur, color a baseball, visor, team souvenir, bat, and mitt, and create a collage dinosaur.

There will also be two theatrical performances by the Magic Carpet Theater on Wednesday, April 4. During the performance, the kids will be able to participate in the performance by role-playing and creating sound effects. Performances will be at 1 and 3 p.m., with tickets available at the front desk.

In addition, there will be multiple shows at the planetarium, and the Innovation Lab will be open free of charge.

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is located at 230 North Rose Street.

For more information on their Spring Break programs and more, visit kalamazoomuseum.org, or follow them on Facebook.