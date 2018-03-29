× Grand Rapids selects new city clerk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids has a new city clerk.

The City Commission voted Thursday afternoon to select Joel Hondorp as the new clerk. Hondorp has been the Byron Township clerk since 2000. He’s expected to start in Grand Rapids in the next 30 days.

Hondorp will manage 10 full-time employees and oversee a budget of more than $1 million. He will provide election and administrative guidance and serve on the city manager’s advisory team.

Montcalm County Clerk Kristen Millard was also a finalist for the position.