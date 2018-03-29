× Kalamazoo man convicted for selling heroin that killed Portage resident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Kalamazoo man has been convicted of five federal crimes including selling heroin that resulted in the death of a Portage man.

Steven Whyte, 29, was convicted Wednesday in Grand Rapids federal court for Distribution of Heroin Resulting in Death, Possession of a Firearm in Drug Trafficking and Conspiring to Distribute Heroin, amongst other charges. He also has a prior drug distribution conviction, meaning he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The U.S. Attorney says that Whyte conspired with others to sell heroin in Kalamazoo from late 2015 through October 2016. Investigators say that on October 15, 2016, Whyte sold heroin through an intermediary to Adam Boomers, 29, of Portage. Boomers died after using the heroin.

“The DEA targets individuals like Whyte, who distribute poison and cause death in our communities,” said Timothy Plancon, Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Division in a press release.