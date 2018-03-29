Man assaulted in home invasion; medical marijuana stolen

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputies are searching for two suspects in a home invasion from overnight.

The incident happened just after midnight at an apartment at the Lakes of Holland on Carmella Lane and 136th Avenue, according to a release from the Ottawa County Sheriff.

Investigators say two men broke into the apartment, assaulted the man inside and demanded cash. When they couldn’t find any, they stole some medical marijuana and fled.

The suspects are described simply as a white male and a black male, wearing masks.

Anyone with information should call the Ottawa County Sheriff at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

