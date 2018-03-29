Michigan auto fee rising to $192 per vehicle in July

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s mandatory fee to cover unlimited medical benefits for injured drivers is rising to $192 a year.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced the higher assessment Thursday. It is now $170 annually per insured vehicle.

The organization says the fee hike is due to higher-than-expected claims, partially offset by better-than-expected investment returns.

The fee revenue largely covers care for people with brain, spinal cord, back and neck injuries.

Michigan is the only state to require unlimited lifetime coverage for medical expenses resulting from auto crashes. The Legislature has been at odds over proposals to rein in costs.