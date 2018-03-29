Michigan auto fee rising to $192 per vehicle in July

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s mandatory fee to cover unlimited medical benefits for injured drivers is rising to $192 a year.
The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced the higher assessment Thursday. It is now $170 annually per insured vehicle.
The organization says the fee hike is due to higher-than-expected claims, partially offset by better-than-expected investment returns.
The fee revenue largely covers care for people with brain, spinal cord, back and neck injuries.
Michigan is the only state to require unlimited lifetime coverage for medical expenses resulting from auto crashes. The Legislature has been at odds over proposals to rein in costs.
6 comments
Wings
Total bull crap.
Why should I have to pay for someone else’s accident?? It should be settled between the parties involved and their “own” insurance companies.
I would love to see the numbers and for the insurance companies to prove to the drivers of Michigan this is needed.
Another way the insurance companies make money.
Clucko
I thought we were getting rid of this, not raising it! There’s absolutely no reason for it in Michigan except for the asinine unlimited medical liability insurance requirement. There’s no way in hell that anybody can convince me that someone is more likely to sustain a catastrophic injury in Michigan than Ohio or Indiana or Illinois. No way.
Augster
Get rid of it!!!!! Get rid of the no-fault law as well!!!!! We have a Republican Governor, House, and Senate! We’ve had them for years! Apparently, they’re owned by Sam Bernstein too.
jeffinbville (@jeffinputnam)
My Republican state reps, Beth Griffin and Tonya Schutmaker (sp?), keep telling me they’re “working on it,” when asked about this stupid fee. I guess an increase is what they were working on!
Iamct01
Good. The driver that hit you should pay for any medical later not your health insurance.
Larry Jones
Get rid of this No-Fault crap.