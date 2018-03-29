Michigan auto fee rising to $192 per vehicle in July

Posted 4:09 PM, March 29, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s mandatory fee to cover unlimited medical benefits for injured drivers is rising to $192 a year.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced the higher assessment Thursday. It is now $170 annually per insured vehicle.

The organization says the fee hike is due to higher-than-expected claims, partially offset by better-than-expected investment returns.

The fee revenue largely covers care for people with brain, spinal cord, back and neck injuries.

Michigan is the only state to require unlimited lifetime coverage for medical expenses resulting from auto crashes. The Legislature has been at odds over proposals to rein in costs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 comments

  • Wings

    Total bull crap.
    Why should I have to pay for someone else’s accident?? It should be settled between the parties involved and their “own” insurance companies.
    I would love to see the numbers and for the insurance companies to prove to the drivers of Michigan this is needed.
    Another way the insurance companies make money.

    Reply
  • Clucko

    I thought we were getting rid of this, not raising it! There’s absolutely no reason for it in Michigan except for the asinine unlimited medical liability insurance requirement. There’s no way in hell that anybody can convince me that someone is more likely to sustain a catastrophic injury in Michigan than Ohio or Indiana or Illinois. No way.

    Reply
  • Augster

    Get rid of it!!!!! Get rid of the no-fault law as well!!!!! We have a Republican Governor, House, and Senate! We’ve had them for years! Apparently, they’re owned by Sam Bernstein too.

    Reply