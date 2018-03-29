Michigan State’s Ward putting name in NBA draft

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 18: Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans shoots the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State forward Nick Ward is submitting his name for the NBA draft but hasn’t hired an agent.

The school announced Ward’s decision Thursday, one day after classmate Miles Bridges announced he was turning pro .

Ward can start attending workouts with teams April 24 and is eligible to compete in the NBA draft combine, if selected, from May 16-20 in Chicago. He then has 10 days to weigh his options and determine whether to keep his name in the draft or withdraw and return to school.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Ward averaged 12.4 points and a team-best 7.1 rebounds.

Coach Tom Izzo says he supports Ward’s decision to explore his draft stock.

