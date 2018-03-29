Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The search is still on for Grand Rapids' new city manager after they decided against all candidates brought in for interviews.

Commissioners could not unanimously agree on any of the three finalists.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss updated residents in a video on the city's Facebook page this week. She says the commission plans to meet with the consultant who is helping the city in its search.

The city needs to replace Greg Sundstrom, who is retiring after eight years in office. He'll remain in the position until his replacement is hired.

2. In Battle Creek, an ordinance that would allow residents to have chickens inside city limits, is back up for consideration.

Voters turned down a similar proposal last spring, following more than a year of debate. The original draft would have allowed other livestock like goats, bees, and rabbits.

Now the revised proposal would only allow hens, with just 20 licenses available. If passed, the program will be up for evaluation after one year, then it can be shut down, reduced, or expanded.

The ordinance is expected to be introduced at the April 17 commission meeting. There must be two votes, plus a public hearing before it can be adopted.

3. It's an exciting day for baseball fans! It's Opening Day for Major League Baseball, including the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers will kick off the season at home this afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates, if the rain holds off.

Jordan Zimmerman Will is scheduled as the Opening Day Starter and will take the pitcher's mound, starting at 1:05 this afternoon.

4. Better buy a lottery ticket, Friday's Mega Millions jackpot will be the 10th largest lottery prize in history.

It's only the fourth time that the winning prize surpassed half a billion dollars. The jackpot rose after no one had the winning numbers on Tuesday.

The last person to walk away a winner was back in January. The winning numbers is set to be revealed Friday at 11 p.m.

5. What is America's favorite breed of dog? According to the American Kennel Club, it's Labs, for the 27th year in a row!

German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers came wagging in at second and third place.

French Bulldogs cam in fourth, with the bulldog in fifth, knocking the beagle out of the top five for the first time in 20 years.

Labs have been sitting pretty at the top of the chart longer than any other breed of dog.

The Beagle, Poodle, Rottweiler, Yorkshire Terrier, and German Short-haired Pointer round out the top 10.