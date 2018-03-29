Raise money for ALS research at 5th annual Nana’s Run

Posted 11:25 AM, March 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23AM, March 29, 2018

Run to raise funds for people suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at the 5th annual Nana's Run.

Nana's Run was created to honor the legacy of Char "Nana" VanderLaan, the grandmother of race co-chairs Sydney DeVos Reames and Cassandra DeVos Thorndill. Nana passed away in 2014 from complication of ALS.

To date, the race has raised more than $1.2 million to provide clinical support and special equipment to patients struggling with ALS.

Participants can also create a team and run for a loved one, current ALS patients or future ALS research.  People can donate to a current team or create their own.

Nana's Run will take place on May 5, with the race starting at 10:05 a.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

More information about the fundraising teams and race registration is available at www.nanasrun.com.

