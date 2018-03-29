Smart Shopper presents: Inexpensive West Michigan Spring Break staycations

While some families are packing up and saying “See ya!” to West Michigan, others get the luxury of enjoying some fun that can be found without traveling very far. I’ve found some awesome adventures that won’t break the bank.

Anderson and Girls Orchards, Stanton, MI: The folks at Anderson’s know how much my family loves their wonderful place and you need to discover it, too! Don’t let their name fool you. Sure, they are known for their delicious crops, cider and baked goods, but it’s the ANIMALS that people flock there for, often. From your typical barnyard critters to exotics like camels, lemurs, zebras, emus, wallaby and more! And it’s all free with donations highly encouraged so they can keep families coming back for years to come. Bring some extra quarters so you feed the ducks and goats.

Critter Barn, Zeeland, MI: Nothing says the arrival of spring like new babies around the farm. From April 2-7, visit the newest additions. The farm will have extended hours all week-long, from 10am-7pm.

Downtown Market, Grand Rapids, MI: On Wednesday, April 4, bring everyone to check out the Lil Green Thumbs event from 11am to 2pm to see how the greenhouse operates.

Forever Curious Children’s Museum, Fennville, MI: A whole bunch of hands-on learning and fun awaits your family. Admission is only $5 per person with ages 1 and under free. Click on their website and visit them on Facebook.

Grand Rapids Art Museum: From April 3-7, admission is free for 17 years-old and under.

Herrick District Library, Holland, MI: Too many wonderful activities to list them all. I highly suggest you check out their Facebook page and website.

Holland Aquatic Center : This place is so much fun for the little and big fish in your life! Just to name a few of the things they love: 150 water slide, a water playground splash zone, diving boards, aquatic track, giant floating obstacle course, zip-line and more. It’s going to be $7 per person/ per day OR if you plan on going the whole week, you can get a 7-day pass for only $16 per person. That offer ends March 30. Click here for more details.

Jester’s Court: This place is so much fun and even caters to the wee little ones. Located just off of 96 and Fruitridge Ave, 12 and under will enjoy a sea of inflatables that include slides, obstacle courses and more. There is even an area set aside for ages 3 and under. The great thing is, for just one small price you can stay the entire day.

Kalamazoo: A big shout out to kzookids.com for their comprehensive article on what families can do in their wonderful city in April. Click here and make sure to visit their Facebook page.

Kent District Library branches: From storytime for toddlers to crafts for teens, KDL always has some fun stuff in store. Click here to learn more.

Kentwood Fun Spot: All week-long from April 2-6, your kids will love their Parade of Characters event.

Off-Season Sports Academy & Fitness, Howard City, MI: Kids will definitely blow off some good steam at this place! Every Thursday until April 26, is Toddler Time Open Gym and Friday, March 30 and April 6 are open gym for all ages. Each day features a different theme, from Star Wars to Minions.

Outdoor Discovery Center, Holland, MI: This place is for those who love to explore nature and learn all about its creatures, critters and plants. Their spring break programs range from Live Birds of Prey all the way to exploring nature in search of two birds that most people don’t see. For more information click here.

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, Hasting, MI: As if your little nature lover can’t find something to do, roaming around the many acres at this place, they have some more fun lined up for families. They can spend spring break exploring nature with hands-on activities, games and stories.

Salvation Army KROC Center, Grand Rapids, MI: From toddlers to teenagers and even the adults, everyone will have a day full of adrenaline rushing activities at The KROC. From splashing in the pool to shooting hoops, something for everyone.

USS Silversides Submarine Museum, Muskegon, MI: If you have any little history buffs in your family, you’ll want to c