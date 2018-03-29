Spring Break activities at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easter and Spring Break are getting nearer and it's not just for bunnies and chicks, families can discover Michigan's many egg-laying animals and explore nature at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute.

Check out all the fun activities kids and adults alike can enjoy over Spring Break happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m:

April 2: Five Senses

April 4: Incredible Insects

April 6: Pond Exploration

There is also a women's retreat coming up:

Reflect, Renew, and Recharge

April 13-15

Friday, 5 p.m. to Sunday, 12 p.m.

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is located at 701 West Cloverdale Road in Hastings.

To register or learn more about these events, call (269)-721-4190 or visit cedarcreekinstitute.org.