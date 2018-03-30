2 arrested in SW Michigan drug busts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Southwest Enforcement Team made two drug related arrests in different areas Thursday night.

The first happened in Hastings, with deputies from the Barry County Sheriff’s Department and the Hastings Police Department, who were looking for a person who had a warrant for his arrest.  Undercover detectives found the 35-year-old Barry County man and arrested him as he was trying to get in his vehicle.  He is charged with Delivery of LSD, Delivery of Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Deliver Illegal Drugs.

A second man with the suspect was arrested on an unrelated traffic warrant.

Meanwhile in Galesburg, another team checking out suspicious activity followed a suspect to the Pavilion Estates Trailer Park.  After initiating a traffic stop, the 27-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested for possessing 1/2 ounce of marijuana and two boxes of synthetic urine.  Charges are forthcoming.

