Balinski’s makes homemade Polish food with an American twist

Connect to your Polish roots and satisfy your taste buds with homemade creations from Balinski's restaurant in Comstock Park.

Balinski's offers a variety of Polish dishes with an American twist, as well as traditional American food options. They even have a variety of pierogi fillings and paczkis available every day of the week.

Leigh Ann went over to Balinski's to investigate- and taste test- the delicious dishes served at the restaurant.

Balinski's is located at 4255 Alpine Avenue North West, Suite D in Comstock Park.

For take out, give them a call at (616)-288-5440, or check out their menu online at balinskis.com.