(FOX 17) -- Stephanie Funkhouser talks about the Tiger's opening day in Detroit and Jason Hutton is in San Antonio ahead of Saturday's game with the Michigan Wolverines.
Detroit Tiger’s Opening Day & Wolverines prep for Ramblers
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 30
-
Checking out the food at Opening Day in Detroit
-
Michigan State shoots to beat Syracuse in championship quest
-
Godwin Heights Slams Past Pershing
-
No. 15 Michigan deals blow to Nebraska’s NCAA hopes, 77-58
-
-
No. 17 Michigan beats Maryland 85-61 for 5th straight win
-
Robinson leads No. 17 Wolverines over Penn State
-
Lamar Norman joins the 1,000 point club
-
Michigan couple sues township over swingers club opening
-
Michigan beats Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten Tournament
-
-
No. 9 Michigan State bounces back and routs Indiana 85-57
-
Breaking down the details of the EPA’s order to Wolverine Worldwide
-
Celebrate International Women’s Day in Grand Rapids