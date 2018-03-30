Grand Haven hosts city-wide egg hunt

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Age doesn’t matter when it comes to the city-wide Easter egg hunt in Grand Haven this year, it is designed so that children, teens or adults can enjoy it.

The hunt starts at dawn on Friday and the eggs will be filled with a variety of prizes that were donated by businesses and organizations in the area. With over 200 items donated for prizes, the prizes range from gift cards to a year supply of frozen yogurt.

Area businesses such as Pronto Pups, Higher Health Chiropractic, Harbor Restaurants, Adorn Kids, Boyden House B&B, Shoreline Communications, The Toasted Pickle, Rendezvous Family Dining and The Pump House sponsored special Golden Eggs.

According to the organizer, the Grand Haven Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Golden Eggs hold the most valuable prizes.

Those hunting for eggs are also encourage to show off their fun by posting on social media with the hastag VistGHEggHunt.