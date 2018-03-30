Grand Rapids Drive season ends with 92-88 playoff loss

Posted 10:49 PM, March 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:55PM, March 30, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Drive’s season has come to an end. They fell to Mississauga on Friday night in a single-elimination playoff game, 92-88…their first postseason contest since the franchise moved to Grand Rapids in 2014 . It comes six days after the Drive’s Zeke Upshaw collapsed on the court with about 50 seconds remaining in an NBA G League regular-season game March 24. A family statement indicated that Zeke died Monday morning, March 26.

Before the game Friday night, March 30, the Drive posted a tribute video on social media:

https://twitter.com/grdrive/status/979849269120262145/video/1

 

