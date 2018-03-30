Man heading to trial for allegedly beating Muskegon Heights teen

Posted 5:08 PM, March 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:11PM, March 30, 2018

MUSKEGON, Mich. — You might remember, a teenager was allegedly beaten, assaulted and robbed last year in Muskegon Heights. It was an incident that was caught on camera and posted social media. 

On Friday, a judge threw out their original sentence and the defendant, Trevon Godbolt, also withdrew his guilty plea.

Godbolt, 18, was accused of beating a 17-year-old in November 2017 in Muskegon Heights, and the ordered him to undress, before allowing him to run to a relative’s home. He pleaded guilty to to unlawful imprisonment and unarmed robbery earlier this year.  Now,  prosecutors say the case will head to trial.

“We’re very pleased that the judge withdrew from the sentencing agreement, and we look forward to having this case tried in front of a jury,” said Muskegon County Prosecutor Tim Maat.

There’s no word yet on when the trial will start.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s