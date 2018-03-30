Man heading to trial for allegedly beating Muskegon Heights teen

MUSKEGON, Mich. — You might remember, a teenager was allegedly beaten, assaulted and robbed last year in Muskegon Heights. It was an incident that was caught on camera and posted social media.

On Friday, a judge threw out their original sentence and the defendant, Trevon Godbolt, also withdrew his guilty plea.

Godbolt, 18, was accused of beating a 17-year-old in November 2017 in Muskegon Heights, and the ordered him to undress, before allowing him to run to a relative’s home. He pleaded guilty to to unlawful imprisonment and unarmed robbery earlier this year. Now, prosecutors say the case will head to trial.

“We’re very pleased that the judge withdrew from the sentencing agreement, and we look forward to having this case tried in front of a jury,” said Muskegon County Prosecutor Tim Maat.

There’s no word yet on when the trial will start.