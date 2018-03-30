More than 18 cideries participating in GR Cider Week

Posted 12:12 PM, March 30, 2018, by , Updated at 12:11PM, March 30, 2018

Grand Rapids is known for it's beer, but there's also a great love for hard cider. To celebrate the apple beverage, the Michigan Cider Association and Experience Grand Rapids is holding the 2nd annual Cider Week GR in May.

More than 18 local ciders mills will be hosting various events and activities, as well as have multiple cider specials.

One of the highlights of the week-long celebration is that it will take place at the same time as the Gillett Bridge Festival. This festival will have cider from all over 11 Michigan cideries, local music, and food.

The Gillett Bridge Festival will take place on the last day of Cider Week, May 19, from 1-5 p.m. Tickets cost $10-$25.

Cider Week will be taking place May 13-19.

For a complete list of participating cideries, visit ciderweekgr.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s