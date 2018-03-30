More than 18 cideries participating in GR Cider Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids is known for it's beer, but there's also a great love for hard cider. To celebrate the apple beverage, the Michigan Cider Association and Experience Grand Rapids is holding the 2nd annual Cider Week GR in May.

More than 18 local ciders mills will be hosting various events and activities, as well as have multiple cider specials.

One of the highlights of the week-long celebration is that it will take place at the same time as the Gillett Bridge Festival. This festival will have cider from all over 11 Michigan cideries, local music, and food.

The Gillett Bridge Festival will take place on the last day of Cider Week, May 19, from 1-5 p.m. Tickets cost $10-$25.

Cider Week will be taking place May 13-19.

For a complete list of participating cideries, visit ciderweekgr.com