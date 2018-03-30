Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It's Opening Day, part two, for the Tigers today.

On Thursday, other teams celebrated their season openers, but Detroit got a ton of rain, forcing the Tigers to postpone their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

2. The NCAA Tournament continutes with the University of Michigan taking on Loyola Saturday night.

The Wolverines will be going through their first full practice inside the Alamodome today as they make final preparations for the semifinals.

The Michigan Wolverines and Loyola RAmblers are getting set to face off at 6:09 p.m. in SAn Antonio.

Be sure to support our state and tune in! The game can be watched on TBS, TNT, TruTV, CBS, or live streamed at ncaa.com.

3. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced that the fee to cover unlimited medical benefits for injured drivers is going up.

It will be raised to $192 a year, currently it's $170.

The increase is due to higher-than-expected claims. The free revenue largely covers care for people with brain, spinal cord, back and neck injuries.

Michigan is the only state to require unlimited lifetime coverage for medical expenses resulting from auto crashes.

4. The kids in Fremont ditched their cars for tractors for the annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day on Thursday.

This year about 35 tractors were in the school parking lot. It all started 14 years ago, when a group of kids just drove their tractors to school.

One student told us it's fun to share this tradition that's become such a big part of the community.

5. One young lady bought herself a unforgettable gift that will last a lifetime. An 18-year-old in Canada decided to buy a bottle of sparkling wine and her first ever lottery ticket to celebrate her birthday.

The celebration didn't stop there, after scratching the ticket, she learned she won the grand prize of a million dollars.

Instead of the lump sum, she chose the annuity option and will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of her life.