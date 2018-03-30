Raising awareness, Spectrum Health offers free stroke testing at GR Griffin’s game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans of the Grand Rapids Griffins will be able to able to grab more then $2 beers and hot dogs at Friday night’s game, they will also be able to check their risk for a stroke.

Spectrum Health is hosting 90s Night Friday and promoting stroke awareness.

“So we understand screening is an important part to identify people at risk for stroke and for that reason we are excited to be able to offer screening at this upcoming Griffin’s game and this is just a few minutes that this will take for you to get a carotid screening,” said Dr. Jason Slaikeu, Division Chief of Vascular Surgery at Spectrum Health. “It is done by a simple test called an ultra sound of the neck where we can look for plaque and then we can give you feedback on terms or whether or not you have significant plaque build up in the arteries.”

The testing is free and attendees will be able to take it before or during the game.

“So risk is definitely greater with age that does not mean young people can’t have strokes just the type of stroke could be different, in different age groups also the type of stroke could be different based on gender as well,” said Dr. Muhib Khan, a Spectrum Health Physician. “Anyone and everyone is at risk of having a stroke just the degree of risk and the type of stroke could be different.”