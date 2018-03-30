Threat made at Hastings HS came during police assemblies

HASTINGS, Mich. – The third and latest bomb threat made to Hastings High School this month was actually was phoned in while Hastings Police were talking at the school.

Deputy Chief Dale Boulter tells FOX 17 that officers were involved in OK2Say assemblies Monday when the threat was called in around Noon between sessions. OK2Say is a program started by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette in an effort to give students the means to properly inform adults about potentially dangerous people or situations.

The school went into “soft lockdown” where teachers continued holding classes, but students couldn’t change classrooms. Police say they were able to identify a possible suspect and determined quickly that the threat was not credible and the school went back to normal operations.

The investigation into the threat is still in progress and the prosecutor will decide on possible charges once it is completed.

Police say that while students were being instructed on the importance of reporting incidents and concerns, they were also reminded of the penalties for making threats that disrupt the school day.