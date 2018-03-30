× Unseasonably cold temperatures on Easter

WEST MICHIGAN — Temperatures on Easter Sunday will be more typical of what we might expect on Valentine’s Day or even Christmas, as highs run between 15 and 20 degrees below average for this time of year. A strong cold front moving through on Saturday afternoon and evening will be the leading edge of the cold air, which will really settle in Saturday night and Easter Sunday morning as the image to the right shows. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 20s to start the day.

In the afternoon, a brisk westerly breeze around a cold upper level low to our north will keep temperatures from recovering. Future Track HD is suggesting highs only around 30°:

I think our highs will actually make it into the middle 30s, but that’s still very chilly considering our average highs are in the lower 50s at this time of year. Here is a look at your Easter planner:

As you can see, winds will be out of the west at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. This will keep wind chills in the 20s most of the afternoon, or even upper teens at times.

On the bright side, we’re not expecting any significant precipitation other than a flurry or two around sunrise. Future Track HD is keeping skies partly sunny through most of the day:

In the extended forecast, things do look a bit warmer on Monday with some sunshine. However, more rain and snow are possible on Monday night into Tuesday. Here is a look at your extended forecast… In the meantime, stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates!